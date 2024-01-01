Curated Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,435,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,033 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 39.8% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $218,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 17,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $93.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

