Curated Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 95.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 533.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FCN stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.15. 176,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,396. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.60 and a 1 year high of $232.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,923.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

