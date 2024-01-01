Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $379,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Fiserv by 6.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $132.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.85.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

