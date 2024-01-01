Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,444,000 after acquiring an additional 657,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,396,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after purchasing an additional 385,196 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.42.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM Systems stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $297.34. 228,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,116. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $385.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

