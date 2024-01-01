Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.40 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 109.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $436.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,376,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,537. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $347.19 and a 52 week high of $438.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $414.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

