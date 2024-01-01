Curated Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $410.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,243. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.64. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The stock has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

