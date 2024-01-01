Curated Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,841. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -108.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.32 and a 52-week high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

