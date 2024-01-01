Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 172 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.13. 1,340,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.83. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

