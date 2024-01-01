Curated Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.76. The company had a trading volume of 671,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,420. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $133.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $264,731.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,749 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

