CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Lowered by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 167,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,723,000 after buying an additional 33,274 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 176,052 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,292,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,671,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,699,000 after purchasing an additional 153,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,788,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,638,677. The stock has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $93.45.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

