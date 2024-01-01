Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.75.

CYTK opened at $83.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,544,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

