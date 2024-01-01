Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,575 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,583. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

