Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,088 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $596.60. 1,890,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $271.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.67. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

