Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,797. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

