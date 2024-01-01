Dakota Wealth Management Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 211.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,728 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.13. 3,860,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,166. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.55. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

