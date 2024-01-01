Dakota Wealth Management Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3,670.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 312,127 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,915,000 after purchasing an additional 828,022 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.03. 4,877,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,014. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.