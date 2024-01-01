Dakota Wealth Management Trims Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 1.2% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $27,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

VXUS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,388,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,481. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.32. The company has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

