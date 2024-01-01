Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Update

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Dawson Geophysical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dawson Geophysical as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Dawson Geophysical Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DWSN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Dawson Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.