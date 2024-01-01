Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Short Interest Update

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 428,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,087. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.41% and a negative net margin of 127.92%. The company had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Insider Transactions at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $27,838.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,316 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $27,838.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 21,573 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $259,307.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,942.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,656 shares of company stock valued at $332,425 over the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Further Reading

