Deltec Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.45.

Shares of COP opened at $116.07 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

