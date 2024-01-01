Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 4,250 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $77.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.