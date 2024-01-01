dForce USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.21 million and approximately $3,300.33 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00171259 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00017481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009141 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,232,379 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.97628179 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $915.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.