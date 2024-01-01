Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Purchased by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,780.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 786.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS DFIS remained flat at $24.17 on Monday. 139,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $734.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

