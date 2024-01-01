Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Sold by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $15,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,113,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,730,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 267.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 965,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 702,518 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,877,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,554,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.12. 520,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,148. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $29.64.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

