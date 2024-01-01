DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Short Interest Up 22.7% in December

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,600 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 517,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity at DMC Global

In related news, Director James Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at $142,199.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in DMC Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in DMC Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in DMC Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 115,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in DMC Global by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in DMC Global by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

DMC Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.82. 131,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,409. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.62. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.97 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.68%. Research analysts expect that DMC Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

