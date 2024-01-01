Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Insider Activity at Dorian LPG
In other news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,129 shares of company stock worth $2,755,736. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after buying an additional 180,246 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 59,580 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1,249.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 120,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111,794 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Dorian LPG Trading Down 0.9 %
LPG stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.87. 691,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,702. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.15.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Dorian LPG Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.39%.
About Dorian LPG
Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
