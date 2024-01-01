Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Increased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $240.82 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $241.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.45. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

