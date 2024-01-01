Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.01%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

