Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

EIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.42.

Edison International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $71.49 on Thursday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.20%.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Edison International by 108.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 87,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 45,725 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 802.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,842,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,911,000 after buying an additional 317,297 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Edison International by 266.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,725,000 after buying an additional 3,132,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

