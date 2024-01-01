Edmp Inc. Decreases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $84.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.79.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.