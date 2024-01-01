Edmp Inc. Decreases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RTX opened at $84.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.79.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.
RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
