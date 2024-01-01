Edmp Inc. Sells 1,586 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Edmp Inc. lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 3.9% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

