Edmp Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after buying an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,231,000 after buying an additional 352,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after buying an additional 1,478,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,785,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,763,000 after buying an additional 662,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $77.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.