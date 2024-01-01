Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,606,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 298,059 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 2.0% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $86,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $36.02. 3,506,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.84. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

