Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lessened its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WTRG opened at $37.35 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

