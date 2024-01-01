EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Short Interest Update

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the November 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EUDA Health Price Performance

Shares of EUDA stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. EUDA Health has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of EUDA Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EUDA Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in EUDA Health by 55.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 556,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

