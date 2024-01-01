Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 5,337 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 28,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6,110.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 43,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 43,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.19.

IFF stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.97. The company had a trading volume of 767,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,062. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 449.83, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

