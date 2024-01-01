Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 88 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 107,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,016,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.02. 1,766,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,342. The firm has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $289.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

