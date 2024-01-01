Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Trust CO increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 61,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $227.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

