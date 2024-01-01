Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ISRG traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $337.36. 1,303,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,193. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.88 and a 200 day moving average of $307.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

