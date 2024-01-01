Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $869,868,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.25. 29,288,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,839,242. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.62, a PEG ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.