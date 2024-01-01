Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,280 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 282,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,199 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,989,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $465,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.64. 9,811,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,095,566. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

