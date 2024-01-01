Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in J. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,488,000 after acquiring an additional 85,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,631,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.80. 536,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,818. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

