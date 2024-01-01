EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.61.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get EVgo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EVGO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

EVgo Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the second quarter worth $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of EVgo by 809.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth $34,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in EVgo during the second quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVGO opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $35.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 234.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About EVgo

(Get Free Report

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.