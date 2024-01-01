Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Up 52.3% in December

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the November 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Farmmi Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of FAMI opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. Farmmi has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Farmmi by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Farmmi by 86.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Farmmi in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

