Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Up 52.3% in December

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the November 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Farmmi Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:FAMI opened at $1.24 on Monday. Farmmi has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Farmmi by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Farmmi by 86.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Farmmi in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

