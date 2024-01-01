FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of FedEx by 86.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after buying an additional 799,828 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after buying an additional 632,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

FDX stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.97. 1,948,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,605. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.55 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

