Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of FBCG stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,060 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.99 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31.
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.
