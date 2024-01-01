Financial Review: Galaxy Next Generation (OTCMKTS:GAXY) & Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Free Report) and Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Galaxy Next Generation and Sony Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Next Generation N/A N/A N/A Sony Group 7.55% 12.35% 2.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Sony Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Next Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A Sony Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Galaxy Next Generation and Sony Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sony Group has a consensus target price of $118.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.62%. Given Sony Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sony Group is more favorable than Galaxy Next Generation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Galaxy Next Generation and Sony Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Next Generation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sony Group $85.23 billion 1.37 $6.93 billion $5.05 18.75

Sony Group has higher revenue and earnings than Galaxy Next Generation.

Summary

Sony Group beats Galaxy Next Generation on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galaxy Next Generation

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. manufactures and distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment in the United States. It offers G2 slim interactive flat panel display (IFPD), including interactive panel control and learning software, integrated PC for IFPD, mobile carts, mounts, and accessories for IFPD; G2 communicator bells, paging, and intercom products consisting of G2 Communicator software, cloud or on-premise hosting servers, internet protocol end points of varying solutions, and G2 visual communicators; G2 secure products, such as visual alerts, door hardening and device monitoring products, and chat access with first responders; and classroom audio amplification solutions comprising amplifiers, door hardening monitoring products, student microphones, call switches, and assisted listening devices, as well as various other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. It also provides installation, training, maintenance, and warranty services. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Toccoa, Georgia.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company produces, acquires, and distributes live-action and animated motion pictures for theatrical release, as well as scripted and animated series, unscripted reality or light entertainment, daytime serials, game shows, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operation of television networks and direct-to-consumer streaming services; operates a visual effects and animation unit; and manages a studio facility. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services televisions, and video and sound products; interchangeable lens, as well as compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, accessories, and applications; and metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, it offers Internet broadband network services; recording media, and storage media products; and life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as creates and distributes content for PCs and mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Sony Corporation and changed its name to Sony Group Corporation in April 2021. Sony Group Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

