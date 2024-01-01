First Bancorp Inc ME Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $149.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.02 and a 200 day moving average of $141.96. The firm has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

