First Pacific Financial Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

First Pacific Financial cut its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.2% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.73 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

